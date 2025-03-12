Bail Sought for Alleged JeM Operative in RSS Recce Case

Raees Ahmed Sheikh, an alleged member of Jaish-e-Mohammed, has applied for bail at the Bombay High Court after his initial plea was rejected. Accused of conducting reconnaissance at an RSS memorial in Nagpur, Sheikh insists there's no evidence supporting these claims.

Sheikh's lawyer argues that his actions don't qualify as terrorist acts under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. However, the prosecution presents significant evidence like call data and witness statements to assert his involvement with the banned group and intent for future attacks.

The case highlights complexities around defining 'terrorist acts' under UAPA. The court must deliberate whether preparatory acts like reconnaissance fall under this definition. The proceedings continue with the next hearing scheduled for March 17.

