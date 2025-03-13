Left Menu

Alleged Assault Case in Delhi Involving British Tourist

A British woman was allegedly raped and molested by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. The police have arrested the suspects and informed the British High Commission. The woman traveled from Goa to meet one accused, whom she met via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 11:37 IST
Alleged Assault Case in Delhi Involving British Tourist
  • Country:
  • India

A British woman has come forward with serious allegations, claiming she was raped and molested in a Delhi hotel. Two men have been taken into custody in connection with the case, according to the police.

The victim, who flew from Goa to Delhi, reportedly met one of the accused on a social media platform. This interaction led to frequent conversations over a month and a half, culminating in a meeting planned in the Indian capital.

Details emerging from the case reveal that the woman was first molested by a hotel staff member in the lift before being allegedly raped by the man she had initially interacted with online. The British High Commission has been notified as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025