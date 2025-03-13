Alleged Assault Case in Delhi Involving British Tourist
A British woman was allegedly raped and molested by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. The police have arrested the suspects and informed the British High Commission. The woman traveled from Goa to meet one accused, whom she met via social media.
- Country:
- India
A British woman has come forward with serious allegations, claiming she was raped and molested in a Delhi hotel. Two men have been taken into custody in connection with the case, according to the police.
The victim, who flew from Goa to Delhi, reportedly met one of the accused on a social media platform. This interaction led to frequent conversations over a month and a half, culminating in a meeting planned in the Indian capital.
Details emerging from the case reveal that the woman was first molested by a hotel staff member in the lift before being allegedly raped by the man she had initially interacted with online. The British High Commission has been notified as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
