Fatal Clash in Mohali: Researcher Dies After Parking Dispute

An Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) researcher, Abhishek Swarnkar, lost his life following a violent altercation with his neighbor over a parking disagreement in Mohali, law enforcement officials reported on Thursday.

The confrontation took place on Tuesday night when Swarnkar was attempting to park his motorcycle, prompting objections from his neighbor, Monty, aged 26. The situation quickly escalated into a heated argument, culminating in Monty allegedly pushing Swarnkar, causing him to fall onto the road.

According to footage captured by CCTV, the injured researcher was assisted to stand but collapsed shortly thereafter. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Swarnkar was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have filed charges under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and actively search for the fugitive suspect.

