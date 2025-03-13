Left Menu

Detained for Advocacy: The Debate Over Mahmoud Khalil's Deportation

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student, remains detained in Louisiana after participating in protests against Israel. His arrest has sparked demonstrations and debates over free speech rights and immigration policies. While courts deliberate on his case, advocates argue his detention suppresses free expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:36 IST
Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student, is currently detained in Louisiana following his involvement in protests against Israeli policies. The arrest has ignited nationwide demonstrations, highlighting a clash between free speech rights and immigration enforcement.

During a recent hearing, lawyers pressed for Khalil's deportation fight to remain in New York, arguing his detention in other states complicates the case. They contend that Khalil, who has no criminal record, is being unfairly targeted for his advocacy.

Supporters, including actor Susan Sarandon, rally against Khalil's arrest, emphasizing its significance for free speech in the U.S., while the Trump administration and some organizations support the action as a stand against campus antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

