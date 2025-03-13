Egypt Welcomes Trump's Assurance on Gaza Residents
Egypt has praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his statement on not forcing Palestinians out of Gaza. Trump made this remark during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House, asserting that no Palestinians will be expelled from the enclave.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:49 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Egypt expressed appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statement asserting that Palestinians in Gaza would not be forced to leave. This statement was released by Egypt's foreign ministry on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Trump assured that no measures would be taken to expel Palestinians from Gaza. This remark came in response to a question during a meeting at the White House with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.
Trump's stance has eased tensions around the sensitive issue of displacement in the region, drawing diplomatic approval from Egypt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belize Expels Lev Tahor Leaders Amid Allegations
White House Enforces Selective Media Access Amid Legal Dispute
Anticipation Grows for Ocalan's Potential Statement on PKK Disarmament
White House's Media Access Shake-Up Raises Press Freedom Concerns
U.S. Abstains on WTO Statement Condemning Russia, Signaling Shift in Relations