Egypt Welcomes Trump's Assurance on Gaza Residents

Egypt expressed appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statement asserting that Palestinians in Gaza would not be forced to leave. This statement was released by Egypt's foreign ministry on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Trump assured that no measures would be taken to expel Palestinians from Gaza. This remark came in response to a question during a meeting at the White House with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

Trump's stance has eased tensions around the sensitive issue of displacement in the region, drawing diplomatic approval from Egypt.

