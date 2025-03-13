Left Menu

Dramatic Shootout Unfolds: Accused in Double Murder Escapes Police's Grasp

An accused, Shani, was injured during a police shootout in Kaju village after attempting to flee. He was under arrest for the murder of Sarvajeet Diwakar and his mother Sangeeta. The incident arose from a dispute involving Shani's sister. Shani's brother is also in custody.

Updated: 13-03-2025 14:00 IST
Shani
  • Country:
  • India

A daring escape attempt by a man accused of double murder resulted in a dramatic shootout in Kaju village. The police had taken the accused, Shani, to the crime scene to recover the murder weapon when he allegedly tried to flee, leading to his injury.

Shani was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a mother and son in Deoria. During a bold escape effort on Thursday, he reportedly fired at the police and was subsequently injured in retaliatory fire, according to Kaushambi Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

The incident traces back to a family dispute involving Shani's sister, leading to the brutal axe murders of Kallu alias Sarvajeet Diwakar and his mother Sangeeta. Shani's brother is in custody while their mother remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

