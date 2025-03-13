Russian Forces Reclaim Key Town in Kursk
Russian forces have retaken control of Sudzha in Kursk from Ukrainian troops, marking a significant gain. They also reclaimed two villages, Melovoi and Podol. The retake is crucial for Russia as it aims to regain all Ukrainian-held territories in the region.
Russian forces have successfully reclaimed control of Sudzha, a major town in the western Kursk region, from Ukrainian troops, according to an announcement by the Defence Ministry on Thursday. The reports were supported by the additional recapture of two other villages, Melovoi and Podol.
Sudzha, a town featuring a now-unused metering station for Russian gas supplies to Europe, holds strategic importance for Moscow. This development is a key victory for Russia as efforts continue to eject Ukrainian forces from their positions in Kursk, a stalemate that has persisted since last August.
President Vladimir Putin, appearing in military attire, assured Russian soldiers during a visit to Kursk on Wednesday. He encouraged a vigorous advance to swiftly reclaim remaining territories held by Ukraine in the region.
