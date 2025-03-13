Left Menu

Holi Restrictions Spark Controversy in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police have imposed Holi restrictions, prohibiting grouped vehicle movements and throwing colours on unwilling participants, which has sparked criticism from BJP MLA Raja Singh. Singh condemned the restrictions as biased, claiming they unjustly target Hindu celebrations while ignoring similar behavior during Ramzan.

Hyderabad police have faced backlash after implementing specific restrictions during Holi celebrations this year. These measures include banning the movement of vehicles in groups and forbidding the throwing of colors on those who do not wish to participate.

The announcements, effective from March 13 at 6 PM to March 15 at 6 AM, have drawn sharp criticism from BJP MLA Raja Singh. He described the police notification as a 'Tughlaq order' and accused the government of bias.

Singh further alleged that the Congress government unfairly targets Hindu festivities while ignoring similar gatherings during Ramzan. Notably, the restrictions extend to the closure of certain wine and toddy shops on March 14 from 6 AM to 6 PM, intensifying the political tension around the celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

