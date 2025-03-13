UN Calls for Ethical Regulation of Neurotechnologies to Safeguard Human Rights

The regulation of neurotechnologies is crucial to ensuring an ethical approach that protects fundamental human rights in the digital age, according to a new report presented by Ana Brian Nougrères, the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy, at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council.

The report sets out a framework for the regulation of neurotechnologies and the processing of neurodata, emphasizing the importance of privacy rights and human dignity. Neurotechnologies, which encompass tools or devices capable of recording and altering brain activity, generate neurodata that can uniquely identify individuals and provide unprecedented insights into their cognitive states, emotions, and personal experiences.

The Risks and Ethical Concerns of Neurotechnologies

"Neurodata is highly sensitive personal data, directly linked to an individual’s cognitive state, emotions, and identity," said Nougrères. "Given its potential to reveal and manipulate human thoughts, it must be treated with extreme caution to prevent privacy violations and unethical use."

The report highlights several key risks, including:

The potential misuse of neurodata to access personal thoughts and emotions without consent.

The risk of manipulating cognitive processes, influencing decision-making, and altering individual behavior.

The challenge of ensuring security, confidentiality, and restricted circulation of neurodata to prevent unauthorized access, hacking, or exploitation.

While acknowledging the potential benefits of neurotechnologies in mental health treatments and cognitive enhancement, the report warns of the dangers associated with their misuse. Without appropriate safeguards, these technologies could lead to unprecedented invasions of mental privacy, creating risks of discrimination, coercion, and loss of autonomy.

Key Recommendations for Responsible Regulation

To address these challenges, the Special Rapporteur's report provides four key recommendations for States:

Develop a specific regulatory framework: Governments should establish clear legal and ethical guidelines to govern the use and processing of neurodata, ensuring responsible and transparent implementation of neurotechnologies. Incorporate privacy rights into national legal frameworks: Existing privacy laws should be adapted to recognize neurodata as highly sensitive personal data, affording it the highest level of protection under data privacy regulations. Promote ethical practices in neurotechnological innovation: Ethical guidelines should be developed to ensure that technological advancements respect human rights, mitigate risks, and prevent the potential exploitation of individuals’ cognitive data. Enhance public education on neurotechnologies: Individuals should be educated about the implications of neurotechnologies and the importance of informed consent to ensure that they fully understand the potential risks and benefits of engaging with such technologies.

Ensuring Human Dignity in the Age of Neurotechnology

The Special Rapporteur emphasized that ethical values must be integrated into the design, deployment, and regulation of neurotechnologies to prevent discrimination and uphold the fundamental right to mental privacy.

"The ethical governance of neurotechnologies is not just a policy concern—it is a human rights imperative," Nougrères concluded. "By embedding privacy protections and ethical standards into technological development, we can ensure that neurotechnologies serve humanity without compromising individual freedoms and mental integrity."

As neurotechnology continues to advance, the UN urges policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to work together in establishing a regulatory framework that protects individuals while fostering responsible innovation in the field.