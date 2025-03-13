Left Menu

Netanyahu's Upcoming Hungary Visit Amid Controversy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to visit Hungary in the coming weeks, ahead of Easter. This follows an invitation by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last November, who assured that an ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu would not be enforced during his visit.

Updated: 13-03-2025 15:26 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Hungary in the coming weeks, as announced by Viktor Orban's Chief of Staff during a recent press conference. This visit is scheduled to take place before Easter, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

The invitation extended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in November last year came alongside a pledge that Hungary would not enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu, issued just a day before the invitation.

This assurance by Orban underscores a complex geopolitical relationship, hinting at Hungary's stance on international judicial decisions and its diplomatic priorities in strengthening ties with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

