Netanyahu's Upcoming Hungary Visit Amid Controversy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Hungary in the coming weeks, as announced by Viktor Orban's Chief of Staff during a recent press conference. This visit is scheduled to take place before Easter, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

The invitation extended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in November last year came alongside a pledge that Hungary would not enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu, issued just a day before the invitation.

This assurance by Orban underscores a complex geopolitical relationship, hinting at Hungary's stance on international judicial decisions and its diplomatic priorities in strengthening ties with Israel.

