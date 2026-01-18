Milind P Kamble Leads DICCI at World Economic Forum

Milind P Kamble, chairman of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, is set to lead the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) delegation at the esteemed World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland.

Scheduled for January 19-21 in Davos, the annual WEF meeting offers a global platform where the delegation will exhibit India's entrepreneurial prowess. IIM Jammu highlighted Kamble's role, emphasizing India's dedication to cultivating a robust, inclusive, innovation-led economy, aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047 ambitions.

Such global forums are vital for fostering collaborations, investment links, and knowledge exchanges, crucial for amplifying India's entrepreneurial landscape and achieving long-term developmental goals, remarked IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay. He extended best wishes to Kamble and the DICCI team, confident in strengthening India's entrepreneurial presence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)