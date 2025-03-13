Russia Warns Against Foreign Military Bases in Ukraine

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, delivered a stern warning on Thursday against the establishment of foreign military bases or deployment of troops in Ukraine. Russia, she stated, views such actions as entirely unacceptable.

Zakharova highlighted that the presence of foreign military forces would equate to direct involvement in the ongoing conflict with Russia. She emphasized that any countries attempting to position their troops in Ukraine should expect Russia to respond with what she described as appropriate measures.

The statement underscores escalating tensions and the critical stance Russia holds regarding military influence near its borders. This development points to the broader geopolitical implications of foreign military presence in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)