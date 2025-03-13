Honoring the Fallen: Tribute to Border Guards

Senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF), police, and civil administration gathered on Thursday to pay their respects to three border guards who tragically lost their lives in an accident in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, according to a statement released by the paramilitary force.

The heartfelt tribute was extended to head constable Surendra Kumar and constables Bachhu Mondal and Ankul Singh, all members of the 37 Battalion BSF, during a solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at the airport, the statement further noted.

The deceased BSF jawans were recognized for their tremendous dedication and selfless service in maintaining law and order in Manipur. The accident, which involved the fall of a truck into a gorge at Changoubung village on March 11, also resulted in injuries to 13 other personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)