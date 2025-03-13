Left Menu

Holi Restrictions Ignite Political Outcry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police have enforced restrictions on Holi celebrations, banning vehicle group movements and throwing colors on unwelcome individuals. The order, effective from March 13 to 15, faced criticism from BJP MLA Raja Singh, who alleged bias against Hindus by the Congress government while comparing Revanth Reddy to the 'ninth Nizam.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:51 IST
Holi Restrictions Ignite Political Outcry in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad police have announced restrictions in connection with Holi celebrations, prohibiting the movement of vehicles in groups and the throwing of colors on individuals without consent. The measures, intended to maintain public order, sparked political backlash from BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday.

Labeling the police notification as a 'Tughlaq farman', Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh criticized the Congress government, accusing them of religious bias. According to Singh, these restrictions unfairly target Hindus while ignoring similar group behaviors during the month of Ramzan.

In response to the police order, which will be enforced from 6 PM on March 13 to 6 AM on March 15, Raja Singh called for changes, suggesting the Congress administration should have sought cooperation among communities rather than imposing what he perceived as discriminatory limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025