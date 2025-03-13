Holi Restrictions Ignite Political Outcry in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police have announced restrictions in connection with Holi celebrations, prohibiting the movement of vehicles in groups and the throwing of colors on individuals without consent. The measures, intended to maintain public order, sparked political backlash from BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday.

Labeling the police notification as a 'Tughlaq farman', Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh criticized the Congress government, accusing them of religious bias. According to Singh, these restrictions unfairly target Hindus while ignoring similar group behaviors during the month of Ramzan.

In response to the police order, which will be enforced from 6 PM on March 13 to 6 AM on March 15, Raja Singh called for changes, suggesting the Congress administration should have sought cooperation among communities rather than imposing what he perceived as discriminatory limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)