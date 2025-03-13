Holi Restrictions Ignite Political Outcry in Hyderabad
Hyderabad police have enforced restrictions on Holi celebrations, banning vehicle group movements and throwing colors on unwelcome individuals. The order, effective from March 13 to 15, faced criticism from BJP MLA Raja Singh, who alleged bias against Hindus by the Congress government while comparing Revanth Reddy to the 'ninth Nizam.'
- Country:
- India
The Hyderabad police have announced restrictions in connection with Holi celebrations, prohibiting the movement of vehicles in groups and the throwing of colors on individuals without consent. The measures, intended to maintain public order, sparked political backlash from BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday.
Labeling the police notification as a 'Tughlaq farman', Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh criticized the Congress government, accusing them of religious bias. According to Singh, these restrictions unfairly target Hindus while ignoring similar group behaviors during the month of Ramzan.
In response to the police order, which will be enforced from 6 PM on March 13 to 6 AM on March 15, Raja Singh called for changes, suggesting the Congress administration should have sought cooperation among communities rather than imposing what he perceived as discriminatory limitations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP MLAs Demand Urgent Action on Water, Sewerage, and CCTV Issues
BJP MLAs Advocate for Renaming Delhi Constituencies
BJP MLA Anil Sharma Pushes for Renaming Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram
Former BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion Faces New Charges in Roorkee Case
BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Vows to Expose AAP Scams Ahead of Deputy Speaker Motion