Lebanese President Pushes for IMF Loan Finalization
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged the completion of an IMF loan program by 2025. The IMF emphasized passing laws on banking secrecy and restructuring.
On Thursday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed the importance of finalizing a loan program with the International Monetary Fund by the summer of 2025, as reported by the presidency.
The IMF delegation highlighted the urgent requirement for Lebanon to pass crucial laws addressing banking secrecy and bank restructuring.
The discussions signify critical economic reforms needed for Lebanon's financial stabilization and growth.
