India Launches First-Ever Auction of Exploration Licences, Paving the Way for Critical Mineral Self-Reliance

In a historic move, the Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Government of Goa, organized a landmark event marking the launch of India's first-ever auction of Exploration Licences (ELs). The event, held in the presence of Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, and Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, aims to unlock India’s untapped critical and deep-seated mineral resources through transparent and systematic exploration.

Revolutionizing Mineral Exploration in India

The highlight of the event was the official launch of the auction for 13 Exploration Licence blocks covering essential minerals such as Rare Earth Elements (REE), Zinc, Diamond, Copper, and Platinum Group Elements (PGE). This initiative, facilitated via an online bidding process, is set to revolutionize India’s mineral exploration landscape by enhancing private sector participation, reducing import dependency, and strengthening the domestic mining ecosystem.

Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy emphasized the transformative impact of this initiative, stating, "For the first time, India is embracing structured early-stage mineral exploration through a transparent auction process. This will expedite the discovery of critical and deep-seated minerals, boost investor confidence, and create a future-ready mineral ecosystem in alignment with India’s industrial and clean energy ambitions."

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, lauded the initiative, stating, "With Goa’s rich mining legacy, we are committed to responsible and technology-driven mineral development. These reforms will not only unlock India’s mineral potential but also create sustainable mining opportunities for future generations."

AI Hackathon 2025: Leveraging Technology for Mineral Discovery

Another key feature of the event was the inauguration of AI Hackathon 2025, focused on "Mineral Targeting using Artificial Intelligence." This initiative aims to harness AI-driven techniques and geoscience data to identify new mineral-rich zones, particularly concealed and deep-seated deposits.

Participants in the hackathon will develop AI models utilizing datasets such as geophysics, geochemistry, remote sensing, and borehole data to enhance the discovery of critical minerals like REE, Ni-PGE, and Copper. This groundbreaking competition is expected to drive innovation and strengthen India's data-driven exploration ecosystem.

Encouraging Private Sector Participation

To further boost private involvement in mineral exploration, Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant awarded certification to three newly notified Private Exploration Agencies:

M/s Earthenviro Lab Private Limited

M/s Ocean Drilling and Exploration Pvt. Ltd

M/s Enkay Enviro Services Pvt. Ltd

This recognition marks a significant step toward fostering private investment in the exploration sector, ensuring efficient and systematic development of India's mineral resources.

Sustainable and Responsible Mining Initiatives

As part of the event, a high-level review meeting was chaired by Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy in Goa. The meeting included Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, Secretary (Mines) Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Chief Secretary of Goa Dr. V. Candavelou, as well as representatives from private companies, prospective bidders, PSUs, GSI, MECL, and environmental experts.

Key discussions revolved around:

Sustainable and responsible mining practices

Leveraging advanced technology for mineral exploration

Ensuring ecological balance in Goa’s mining regions

Following the event, Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Secretary Shri V.L. Kantha Rao visited the Sanguelim reclaimed mine, showcasing efforts toward sustainable and environmentally responsible mining.

A Bold Step Towards a Self-Reliant Future

This landmark event underscores India’s commitment to modernizing its mining sector, integrating cutting-edge technology, and ensuring long-term mineral security. By facilitating systematic exploration through AI-driven techniques and private sector participation, India is setting the stage for a self-reliant and future-ready mineral ecosystem.