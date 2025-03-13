Global Leaders Unite for Women’s Digital and Financial Inclusion at Ministerial Roundtable

The Government of India, in collaboration with UN Women, co-hosted a high-level Ministerial Roundtable on the sidelines of the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the UN Headquarters in New York. This landmark event highlighted the transformative power of digital and financial inclusion in advancing women’s empowerment and leadership across the globe.

Bringing together ministers and high-level representatives from diverse regions, including G20 countries like Australia, South Africa, and Indonesia, as well as Small Island Developing States such as Panama, the event facilitated a global exchange of best practices and strategies aimed at fostering gender equality. The roundtable was structured around two key themes: “Digital Public Infrastructure to Accelerate Women-Led Development” and “Financing Inclusion – Criticality of Core Resources.”

Showcasing India’s Impact

Ahead of the ministerial addresses, two short films illustrated the groundbreaking impact of India’s digital public infrastructure and financial inclusion initiatives on women’s economic and social mobility. These presentations set the stage for in-depth discussions on leveraging technology and financial policies to bridge gender disparities.

Session 1: Leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure for Women-Led Development

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, underscored India’s proactive role in utilizing digital public infrastructure (DPI) to strengthen social protection frameworks. She highlighted initiatives such as:

Social assistance and disability support programs

Universal health coverage with a focus on women’s healthcare needs

Maternity benefits extended to nearly 38 million mothers

The POSHAN Tracker, a real-time monitoring system benefiting over 100 million women, children, and adolescent girls

“In today’s technologically advancing world, balanced regulation is essential for the safe and responsible use of technology. Digital Public Infrastructure should be a Bridge, not a Barrier!” Minister Devi stated, echoing the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Session 2: Financial Inclusion and Investing in Women Entrepreneurs

In the second session, Minister Devi highlighted India's success in empowering women entrepreneurs, from small-scale street vendors to agripreneurs and tech start-ups. Through tailored financial policies and innovative schemes, India has fostered an enabling ecosystem for women-led businesses, ensuring their growth from inception to scale. She emphasized that India not only supports new entrepreneurs but also sustains the expansion of established women-led enterprises.

Global Insights and Collaborative Commitments

Prominent leaders participating in the roundtable included H.E. Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the UN; H.E. Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women; Deputy Executive Director Ms. Kirsi Madi; and G20 Women Task Force Member Smt. Nayana Sahasrabuddhe.

H.E. Parvathaneni Harish highlighted the pivotal role of India’s foundational ID system, Aadhaar, in empowering women by facilitating seamless financial transactions and improving accessibility to welfare programs. Meanwhile, UN Women’s Executive Director, Ms. Sima Bahous, lauded India’s digital financial inclusion model, citing its success in increasing women's employment and autonomy through initiatives such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

Ministers from Indonesia, Morocco, Australia, Panama, and Qatar also shared their countries’ best practices and insights on accelerating gender-inclusive economic growth. Their contributions reinforced a collective commitment to ensuring women’s access to resources, opportunities, and leadership roles.

A Platform for Progress

The Ministerial Roundtable served as a vital forum for fostering dialogue and strengthening international collaboration. By emphasizing digital and financial inclusion as key drivers of women-led development, the event reaffirmed the global commitment to gender equality and sustainable progress.

This dialogue marks a significant step forward in advancing policies and initiatives that support women’s economic and social empowerment, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.