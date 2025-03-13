Left Menu

Hostage Horror on Pakistan Train: A Twisted Day of Terror

Passengers of the Jaffar Express train in Pakistan were held hostage for a day by militants, resulting in the tragic death of 25 people. The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility. The military's rescue operation's success remains disputed, with conflicting reports on casualties and releases.

13-03-2025
In a chilling turn of events, passengers aboard the Jaffar Express train in Pakistan's Balochistan province endured a day-long hostage situation at the hands of militants. Survivors recount harrowing hours spent crouching on the floor before eventual release.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack, detailing a day-long standoff with security forces in a remote mountain pass. While military reports claim to have neutralized 33 attackers and freed hostages, the BLA counters, stating hostages remain.

The militants, armed with rocket launchers and guns, grouped passengers by region and executed some on spot. Survivors spoke of meager subsistence on water. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Quetta highlighted the attack as unprecedented in Pakistan's history. Conflicting narratives continue to emerge with mounting casualty figures.

