NBCUniversal Secures Olympic Games Broadcasting Rights Until 2036

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a landmark $3 billion extension of media rights for the Olympic Games in the United States with Comcast-owned NBCUniversal. The agreement stretches up to 2036.

This extension secures broadcasting rights for the crucial 2033-2036 Olympic cycle, covering the 2034 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. The host city for the 2036 Games is yet to be determined.

NBCUniversal remains the dominant revenue source for the IOC, reinforcing the financial bedrock of the Olympic Movement through this strategic deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)