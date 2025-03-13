NBCUniversal Secures Olympic Games Broadcasting Rights Until 2036
The International Olympic Committee has extended NBCUniversal's media rights for the Olympic Games in the United States until 2036, in a $3 billion deal. This agreement covers the 2033-2036 cycle, including the Winter Games in Salt Lake City 2034, ensuring financial stability for the Olympic Movement.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a landmark $3 billion extension of media rights for the Olympic Games in the United States with Comcast-owned NBCUniversal. The agreement stretches up to 2036.
This extension secures broadcasting rights for the crucial 2033-2036 Olympic cycle, covering the 2034 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. The host city for the 2036 Games is yet to be determined.
NBCUniversal remains the dominant revenue source for the IOC, reinforcing the financial bedrock of the Olympic Movement through this strategic deal.
