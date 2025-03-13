South Africa's G20 Presidency: Advancing Global Agendas Through High-Level Meetings

As part of its G20 Presidency, South Africa successfully hosted a series of high-level G20 working groups and task force meetings in March 2025, addressing key global challenges such as corruption, food security, disaster risk reduction, agriculture, and tourism. These meetings brought together international experts and policymakers to set agendas and establish collaborative frameworks for tackling pressing issues worldwide.

Anti-Corruption Working Group

The First Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting took place in Cape Town from 3 to 5 March 2025, focusing on mechanisms to strengthen the implementation of legal frameworks to combat corruption. Participants laid the foundation for future discussions, fostering collaboration to enhance anti-corruption strategies globally. Key priorities included:

Strengthening public sector integrity

Increasing asset recovery efficiency

Encouraging inclusive participation

Enhancing whistle-blower protection

Agriculture Working Group

Held virtually on 3 and 4 March, the First Agriculture Working Group Meeting highlighted major concerns affecting agricultural stakeholders worldwide. The group agreed on four critical priorities for the year ahead:

Promoting inclusive market participation and food security

Empowering youth and women in agrifood systems

Fostering innovation and technology transfer

Building climate resilience for sustainable agriculture

Tourism Working Group

The First Tourism Working Group Meeting, held virtually on 5 March, focused on how tourism can drive economic growth and social development. The group identified four main focus areas:

Leveraging people-centered artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation to support travel and tourism start-ups and small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs)

Enhancing tourism financing and investment to promote equality and sustainability

Improving air connectivity for seamless travel

Boosting resilience for inclusive and sustainable tourism development

Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group

Also held virtually on 5 March, the First Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting emphasized accelerating early warning systems globally, aligning with the UN’s Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. The key priorities discussed included:

Addressing inequalities and reducing vulnerabilities

Expanding global coverage of early warning systems

Strengthening disaster-resilient infrastructure

Securing financing for disaster risk reduction

Enhancing disaster recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts

Promoting ecosystems-based and nature-based solutions for disaster risk reduction

Food Security Task Force

The First Task Force Meeting on Food Security, held virtually on 5 March, focused on improving food security policies and programs. Participants committed to fostering a stronger, fairer, and more sustainable food system while addressing key challenges such as trade barriers, funding for food production, and climate change impact on supply chains. Key outcomes included:

Strengthening food security policies

Stabilizing food prices

Establishing clear regulations and standards

Implementing the G20 Action Plan for Food Security

Securing ministerial approval and execution of policies

G20 Outreach Programme

On 7 March 2025, the G20 Outreach Programme took place at the University of Venda in Thohoyandou. This initiative aimed to encourage public engagement in South Africa’s G20 Presidency, emphasizing cultural heritage and national pride. Citizens were urged to welcome international delegates and share positive narratives about South Africa.

Upcoming G20 Meetings in March 2025

The following high-level meetings are scheduled to take place before the end of March:

First Task Force Meeting on Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment, and Reducing Inequality – 17 March (Virtual)

– 17 March (Virtual) First Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting – 18-20 March (Virtual)

– 18-20 March (Virtual) Second Health Working Group Meeting – 26-28 March (Durban)

– 26-28 March (Durban) First Climate and Environment Sustainability Working Group Meeting – 25-28 March (Virtual)

For more information on these meetings and their outcomes, visit www.g20.org or www.g20.org.za.