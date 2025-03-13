South Sudan in Turmoil: Authorities Arrest Opposition Figures Amid Rising Violence

The political crisis in South Sudan has intensified following a series of arrests targeting political and military personnel associated with opposition leader and First Vice President Riek Machar. Since March 4, at least 22 individuals have been detained by authorities, raising concerns over due process and human rights violations, Human Rights Watch reported today.

The arrests coincide with violent clashes in Upper Nile, where government forces and armed youth militia, known as the White Army, have engaged in fierce confrontations, displacing thousands of civilians. The situation has fueled fears of escalating conflict and deepened political instability in the fragile nation.

Nyagoah Tut Pur, a South Sudan researcher at Human Rights Watch, expressed concerns about the lack of transparency in these detentions. “The lack of transparency and legitimate concerns about the legality of the arrests and detention of opposition leaders and others fuel instability in an already fragile security context,” Pur stated. “Authorities should immediately reveal the fate and whereabouts of detainees and ensure their due process rights, including by bringing them before a properly constituted and impartial court.”

Wave of Arrests Targeting SPLA-IO Affiliates

The individuals arrested are linked to the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), the armed wing of Machar’s movement. On March 4, authorities detained Lieutenant General Gabriel Duop Lam, the deputy chief of staff of the unified army structures, along with five of his bodyguards. Their current whereabouts remain unknown, constituting an enforced disappearance under international law.

In a separate incident, National Security Service (NSS) officers detained Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol from his residence in Juba at 2 a.m. on March 5, along with seven others, including bodyguards and family members. Witnesses report that the detainees were first held at the NSS Riverside facility before being transferred to the NSS headquarters, also known as the Blue House.

Additional high-profile arrests followed, including:

March 6: Deputy Inspector General of Police Thomas Jal Thomas and his deputy, James Duop Gatleak, were briefly detained and later released.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Thomas Jal Thomas and his deputy, James Duop Gatleak, were briefly detained and later released. March 6: Peacebuilding Minister Stephen Par Kuol and three of his staff members were arrested and released the following day.

Peacebuilding Minister Stephen Par Kuol and three of his staff members were arrested and released the following day. March 6: SPLA-IO member Mam Pal Dhuor was arrested at Juba International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Kampala.

SPLA-IO member Mam Pal Dhuor was arrested at Juba International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Kampala. March 11: SPLA-IO parliamentarian Gatwech Lam Puoch was detained at the Blue House.

Clashes in Nasir Escalate Violence

The political unrest coincides with rising violence in Nasir, Upper Nile. On March 7, a UN helicopter attempting to evacuate wounded soldiers was attacked, resulting in the death of a crew member and injuries to two others. President Salva Kiir later confirmed that a senior army general, Majur Dak, and 27 soldiers were also killed in the attack.

Government forces have since deployed at major road junctions around Juba, with reports of heightened security around Machar’s residence. Puok Both Baluang, spokesperson for Machar, stated that at least 22 SPLA-IO affiliates remain in detention, with limited or no information about their whereabouts.

Concerns Over Arbitrary Detentions and Rights Violations

The NSS has justified the arrests by citing intelligence reports linking the detained individuals to the Nasir crisis. However, human rights organizations argue that the arrests and incommunicado detentions violate international human rights law. The NSS has been accused of operating with impunity, engaging in enforced disappearances, torture, and unlawful surveillance.

“The South Sudanese government should immediately end enforced disappearances and incommunicado detentions, ensuring all detainees are granted their due process rights,” Human Rights Watch urged.

The South Sudanese government has historically used charges such as treason and crimes against the state to silence opposition members and critics. Many trials have been marked by political interference and human rights abuses. The recent crackdown raises concerns about the government’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and constitutional rights.

International Response and Calls for Action

Human rights organizations are calling on the international community, including the United Nations, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to intervene and demand accountability from South Sudanese authorities.

“The international community should insist that South Sudan upholds its human rights obligations and ceases arbitrary arrests,” Pur said. “Regional actors, including the African Union, must press for de-escalation and an end to political repression.”

As the crisis deepens, observers fear that continued repression and conflict could derail South Sudan’s fragile peace process, jeopardizing the country’s stability. Immediate action is needed to prevent further escalation and to ensure justice for those unlawfully detained.