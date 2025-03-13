Left Menu

Barcelona's Bold Move: Banning Holiday Rentals by 2028 Wins Court Approval

Barcelona's plan to ban short-term holiday rentals by 2028 was upheld by a top Spanish court, aiming to control rising living costs and ensure locals aren't priced out by tourists. Despite pushback from platforms like Airbnb, the city is set to transform its tourism landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:59 IST
Barcelona's ambitious plan to ban holiday apartment rentals by 2028 has received the backing of one of Spain's top courts, securing a victory for the city in its efforts to curb rising rental costs. The court's decision rejects appeals from property owners claiming infringement on their rights.

The court's endorsement gives Barcelona the legal power to proceed with its strategy to not renew tourism licenses for short-term rental apartments post-2028, a move that Mayor Jaume Collboni has vigorously defended as necessary to stabilize the housing market.

With Spain's status as the world's second-most visited country, the ruling highlights the ongoing tension between tourism and local living conditions. Platforms like Airbnb are challenging these benefits to local economies, but regional governments, including the Canary Islands, are following suit to manage housing affordability.

