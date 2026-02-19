Left Menu

Reviving Tourism: Jammu and Kashmir's Road to Recovery

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has set plans to reopen and diversify tourist destinations by May 2025. Efforts include improving infrastructure, introducing new attractions, and expanding tourism networks to achieve a sustainable and thriving industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:18 IST
Reviving Tourism: Jammu and Kashmir's Road to Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Thursday that efforts are under way to revive the region's vital tourism sector. He confirmed plans to reopen all currently closed tourist sites by May and introduce nine new destinations to diversify tourism opportunities.

During a discussion in the legislative Assembly, Abdullah detailed the administration's collaborative approach with tourism stakeholders to rebuild confidence and activity. Efforts to address inadequate amenities, which have frequently been highlighted by visitors, are also a priority. Abdullah emphasized the importance of repeat tourism as a measure of success in the industry.

The region is seeing signs of recovery, with famous tourist spots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg operating at full capacity. Plans are also in motion to develop new projects, such as Jammu Lake and Riverfront, enhancing Jammu and Kashmir's tourism appeal. Despite challenges, the government remains committed to expanding the tourism network and improving visitor experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
2
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global
3
Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

 Global
4
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026