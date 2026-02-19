Reviving Tourism: Jammu and Kashmir's Road to Recovery

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Thursday that efforts are under way to revive the region's vital tourism sector. He confirmed plans to reopen all currently closed tourist sites by May and introduce nine new destinations to diversify tourism opportunities.

During a discussion in the legislative Assembly, Abdullah detailed the administration's collaborative approach with tourism stakeholders to rebuild confidence and activity. Efforts to address inadequate amenities, which have frequently been highlighted by visitors, are also a priority. Abdullah emphasized the importance of repeat tourism as a measure of success in the industry.

The region is seeing signs of recovery, with famous tourist spots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg operating at full capacity. Plans are also in motion to develop new projects, such as Jammu Lake and Riverfront, enhancing Jammu and Kashmir's tourism appeal. Despite challenges, the government remains committed to expanding the tourism network and improving visitor experiences.

