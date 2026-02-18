Left Menu

Crisis in Cuba's Tourism Sector as Fuel Shortage Strikes

Cuba's tourism sector is facing a crisis due to a severe fuel shortage, crippling the industry vital to the country's economy. Major airlines and hotels are suspending operations, threatening a significant decline in visitor numbers. The situation exacerbates the already difficult economic conditions following U.S. sanctions.

In what appears to be an emerging crisis for Cuba's tourism industry, a sudden fuel shortage is causing severe disruptions, threatening the vital sector's already fragile state. The picturesque Varadero peninsula, once bustling with tourists, now finds its beaches noticeably emptier amid the crisis.

Major airlines from Canada, such as Air Canada, WestJet, and Transat, along with Russian carriers, have suspended flights to Cuba. The anticipated cancellation of over 1,700 flights through April marks a significant blow to Cuba's primary tourism season, further straining the economy.

Moreover, hotel giants like NH and Melia have shuttered properties, consolidating tourists into fewer accommodations. The ongoing fuel shortage, coupled with tightened U.S. sanctions against Cuba, threatens to further destabilize a country heavily reliant on tourism revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

