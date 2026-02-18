Crisis in Cuba's Tourism Sector as Fuel Shortage Strikes

In what appears to be an emerging crisis for Cuba's tourism industry, a sudden fuel shortage is causing severe disruptions, threatening the vital sector's already fragile state. The picturesque Varadero peninsula, once bustling with tourists, now finds its beaches noticeably emptier amid the crisis.

Major airlines from Canada, such as Air Canada, WestJet, and Transat, along with Russian carriers, have suspended flights to Cuba. The anticipated cancellation of over 1,700 flights through April marks a significant blow to Cuba's primary tourism season, further straining the economy.

Moreover, hotel giants like NH and Melia have shuttered properties, consolidating tourists into fewer accommodations. The ongoing fuel shortage, coupled with tightened U.S. sanctions against Cuba, threatens to further destabilize a country heavily reliant on tourism revenue.

