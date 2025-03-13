Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 Clears Assembly with Amendments
The Karnataka Assembly passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 with minor amendments. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted discussions with BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan that led to changes, requiring industry coordination with local bodies and a lottery-based selection for ward committee members.
The Karnataka Assembly has cleared the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, following minor amendments. Passed with ease, the bill aims to improve governance in the Bengaluru area.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar revealed that discussions with BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan and Industries Minister M B Patil influenced the amendments.
The updated bill mandates that industries must coordinate with local bodies and introduces a lottery system for appointing seven members to ward committees, enhancing fairness in the selection process.
