Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 Clears Assembly with Amendments

The Karnataka Assembly has cleared the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, following minor amendments. Passed with ease, the bill aims to improve governance in the Bengaluru area.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar revealed that discussions with BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan and Industries Minister M B Patil influenced the amendments.

The updated bill mandates that industries must coordinate with local bodies and introduces a lottery system for appointing seven members to ward committees, enhancing fairness in the selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)