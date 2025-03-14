UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Syria

The United Nations Security Council has reached a consensus on a statement that strongly condemns the surge of violence in Syria's coastal region. The statement emphasizes the necessity for Syria's interim government to safeguard all its citizens, without bias towards ethnicity or religion, according to diplomats.

This presidential statement, agreed upon unanimously, reflects the Security Council's concern over the escalating conflict and its consequences on civilian welfare. The statement lays a clear expectation on Syrian authorities to uphold humanitarian principles.

Formal adoption of this statement is scheduled to occur on Friday, as officials prepare to continue diplomatic efforts towards stabilizing the region and protecting vulnerable populations. The global community watches closely as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)