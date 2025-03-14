Judges Rebuff Trump's Federal Workforce Downsizing Efforts
Federal judges in California and Maryland have ordered the reinstatement of thousands of probationary federal workers fired under the Trump administration. These rulings challenge efforts led by Trump and Elon Musk to reduce the federal workforce. Agencies are criticized for mass layoffs violating regulations, prompting judicial intervention.
In a significant legal rebuke, federal judges in California and Maryland have ordered the reinstatement of thousands of probationary federal workers who were abruptly fired by the Trump administration.
The joint rulings counteract initiatives spearheaded by Trump and top adviser Elon Musk aimed at substantially reducing the federal workforce size. Critics have argued these actions ignored regulations governing mass layoffs.
Notably, U.S. District Judge James Bredar and Judge William Alsup highlighted discrepancies in the administration's handling of these layoffs, emphasizing the need for regulatory adherence and state-level notifications, underscoring their judicial intervention.
