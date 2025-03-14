East Africa's Role in U.S. and Israel's Gaza Plan Stirs Controversy
The U.S. and Israel reached out to Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland to explore resettlement options for Palestinians from Gaza. While Sudan rejected the proposal, Somalia and Somaliland claimed ignorance of such discussions. This comes amidst a contrasting $53 billion Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza, amidst criticisms of U.S. proposals.
The United States and Israel have engaged officials from three East African countries to discuss the potential resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza, according to the Associated Press. The discussions involved Sudan, Somalia, and the self-declared region of Somaliland.
While Sudanese authorities have already dismissed the proposal, officials from Somalia and Somaliland indicated their lack of awareness of any such talks. Attempts to reach the White House and the U.S. State Department for comments were unsuccessful, as reported by Reuters.
The discussions coincide with an Egyptian-led $53 billion reconstruction initiative for Gaza, contrasting sharply with U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposals, which have faced international backlash due to fears of permanent Palestinian displacement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
