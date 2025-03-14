Diplomatic Tensions Rise as India Refutes Pakistan Terrorism Claims

India has strongly dismissed Pakistan's allegations that it supports terrorism in the wake of the recent Balochistan train attack. The Ministry of External Affairs responded assertively, suggesting Islamabad should self-reflect instead of blaming external parties for its internal issues.

The tension escalated after Pakistan accused India of facilitating terrorism, without directly linking it to the train attack that left 21 dead. India reiterated its stance, urging the international community to acknowledge the true sources of global terrorism.

Despite Pakistan's accusations, its Foreign Office insisted there is no change in policy towards India, and reiterated claims of India's involvement without providing any substantiated evidence.

