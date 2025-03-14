Funding Crisis Jeopardizes Food Aid in Myanmar

The World Food Programme has disclosed that severe cuts in food assistance will affect more than 1 million people in Myanmar, owing to a critical funding shortfall. The United Nations' food agency announced this move on Friday, highlighting the dire situation as the country grapples with intense armed conflict.

According to the WFP, the organization needs $60 million to continue its program in Myanmar. The funding crisis comes as the U.S. government reduces foreign aid, directly impacting global humanitarian efforts. A 90-day aid freeze announced by former President Trump is linked to the situation, affecting refugees in camps bordering Thailand.

As Myanmar faces a humanitarian crisis, around 15.2 million people, including the vulnerable like children, women, and persons with disabilities, cannot meet their daily food needs. The reduction in aid is expected to severely impact local communities, especially Rohingya communities who have faced ongoing persecution.

