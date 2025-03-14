Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's TASMAC Scandal: Controversies and Allegations at Rs 1,000 Crore

The Tamil Nadu state-run liquor retailer, TASMAC, is embroiled in a controversy with the Enforcement Directorate alleging a Rs 1,000 crore scam. Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji refutes these claims, citing transparency in operations. Allegations suggest potential irregularities up to Rs 40,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:56 IST
The Tamil Nadu Liquor Retailer, TASMAC, is at the center of a major controversy following allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of a Rs 1,000 crore scam. The state government, led by Minister V Senthil Balaji, vehemently denies these allegations, claiming a lack of evidence and transparency in operations.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami suspects that irregularities could be even more extensive, potentially reaching up to Rs 40,000 crore. Despite the ED's investigations, which included raids on March 6, the state's Excise Minister asserts that TASMAC's operations are above board and legal action will be taken if necessary.

The allegation has stirred political tensions, with Balaji accusing the central government of using the ED to malign the reputation of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The minister maintains that no new policies or permissions were granted that would suggest wrongful actions, and procurement processes remain transparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

