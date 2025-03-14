Tamil Nadu's TASMAC Scandal: Controversies and Allegations at Rs 1,000 Crore

The Tamil Nadu Liquor Retailer, TASMAC, is at the center of a major controversy following allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of a Rs 1,000 crore scam. The state government, led by Minister V Senthil Balaji, vehemently denies these allegations, claiming a lack of evidence and transparency in operations.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami suspects that irregularities could be even more extensive, potentially reaching up to Rs 40,000 crore. Despite the ED's investigations, which included raids on March 6, the state's Excise Minister asserts that TASMAC's operations are above board and legal action will be taken if necessary.

The allegation has stirred political tensions, with Balaji accusing the central government of using the ED to malign the reputation of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The minister maintains that no new policies or permissions were granted that would suggest wrongful actions, and procurement processes remain transparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)