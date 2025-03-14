Parliamentary Panel Presses for Swift Introduction of the Broadcasting Services Bill

A parliamentary panel has called upon the government to announce a timeline for presenting the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill in Parliament. This move follows last year's shelving of the Bill due to controversies over its provisions aimed at regulating individual content creators.

Headed by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology made its recommendation as the government gears up to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai from May 1-4, spotlighting content creators.

The committee urged the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to expedite consultations and finalize the draft Bill for Cabinet consideration. This push coincides with the Supreme Court's directive for action on OTT platform regulations, reflecting ongoing legal and technological discourse around digital content policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)