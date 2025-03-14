Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Presses for Swift Introduction of the Broadcasting Services Bill

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to establish a timeline for introducing the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill in Parliament, following its initial suspension last year. This call comes as the government plans a summit celebrating content creators, amidst ongoing debates about regulating individual content creators and OTT platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has called upon the government to announce a timeline for presenting the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill in Parliament. This move follows last year's shelving of the Bill due to controversies over its provisions aimed at regulating individual content creators.

Headed by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology made its recommendation as the government gears up to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai from May 1-4, spotlighting content creators.

The committee urged the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to expedite consultations and finalize the draft Bill for Cabinet consideration. This push coincides with the Supreme Court's directive for action on OTT platform regulations, reflecting ongoing legal and technological discourse around digital content policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

