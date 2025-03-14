Left Menu

Former Philippine President Duterte Faces ICC in Landmark Trial

Former Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, did not attend his first International Criminal Court hearing in person, opting for a video link instead. He faces murder allegations related to his controversial "war on drugs." Prosecutors accuse him of crimes against humanity, involving extrajudicial killings and widespread civilian attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:33 IST
In a landmark case, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the first time via video link, avoiding an in-person appearance in The Hague due to exhaustion from his journey. The 79-year-old is accused of murder linked to his 'war on drugs.'

Prosecutors have charged Duterte with crimes against humanity, accusing him of orchestrating a systematic, nationwide crackdown that led to thousands of extrajudicial killings under his administration. Detained on the ICC's warrant upon arrival in the Netherlands, Duterte is the first Asian ex-head of state to stand trial at the court.

With proceedings at this initial stage, ICC judges are poised to summarize allegations and assess conditions for the former leader. A confirmation of charges hearing is expected in the coming months, potentially leading to a trial by early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

