Former Philippine President Duterte Faces ICC in Landmark Trial

In a landmark case, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the first time via video link, avoiding an in-person appearance in The Hague due to exhaustion from his journey. The 79-year-old is accused of murder linked to his 'war on drugs.'

Prosecutors have charged Duterte with crimes against humanity, accusing him of orchestrating a systematic, nationwide crackdown that led to thousands of extrajudicial killings under his administration. Detained on the ICC's warrant upon arrival in the Netherlands, Duterte is the first Asian ex-head of state to stand trial at the court.

With proceedings at this initial stage, ICC judges are poised to summarize allegations and assess conditions for the former leader. A confirmation of charges hearing is expected in the coming months, potentially leading to a trial by early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)