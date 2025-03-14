Left Menu

Fake Currency Bust: Sachin Yadav Apprehended

A police operation in Jaipur Rural led to the arrest of Sachin Yadav, found with counterfeit currency valued at Rs 1.05 lakh. Seized items included fake notes and equipment for producing counterfeit money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:52 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, law enforcement agencies apprehended Sachin Yadav with counterfeit currency resembling Rs 1.05 lakh's face value. This arrest, which took place on Friday, highlights the ongoing issue of fake currency in the region.

Police personnel from Jaipur Rural's Special Team and Amarsar police station coordinated the operation. Acting on a tip-off, the team detained Yadav at a Dhanota village checkpost. The search yielded 390 fake Rs 100 notes equating to Rs 39,000 and 330 false Rs 200 notes amounting to Rs 66,000.

The operation further uncovered a printer used for reproducing counterfeit currency, along with six ink cans, printer paper, and scissors. Deputy Inspector General Anand Sharma confirmed the arrest and subsequent recovery of these items, marking a victory in the fight against currency counterfeiting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

