Duterte Faces ICC's Reel Over Human Rights Allegations
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared at the ICC amid charges of crimes against humanity. Despite claims from his lawyer about poor health and an abduction, the ICC confirmed Duterte's awareness and fitness. The former leader is first Asian ex-head of state to stand trial at the ICC.
In a dramatic turn of events, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was presented before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity.
According to his defense attorney Salvador Medialdea, Duterte's arrest was labeled as abduction, and his medical condition was portrayed as dire. However, the presiding judge and a court doctor clarified that Duterte was fit to participate in proceedings.
Duterte, who governed the Philippines between 2016 and 2022, purportedly initiated a systematic attack against civilians that led to countless extrajudicial killings. The ICC's decision to try Duterte marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Asian ex-leader to face the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
