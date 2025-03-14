Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settlers' Raids on Palestinian Village in West Bank

In a recent escalation of violence, Israeli settlers launched an attack on Khirbet al-Marjam, a Palestinian village situated in the occupied West Bank. The settlers set fire to three houses and multiple vehicles, intensifying tensions amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Residents described a chaotic scene as masked individuals hurled stones and broke into homes, an assault that the Israeli military eventually intervened to disperse. This action follows claims of a foiled herding theft by Palestinians earlier.

Local leaders, like Ghassan Daghlas, refute provocation claims, highlighting a pattern of violence intended to displace Palestinians. The attacks come amid calls for full annexation of the West Bank, increasing global scrutiny on the legitimacy of settlements. According to the United Nations, attacks on Palestinians by settlers have been alarmingly frequent.

(With inputs from agencies.)