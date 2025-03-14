Left Menu

States Unite Against Hasty Delimitation: Kerala and Tamil Nadu Lead the Charge

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the central government's rapid constituency delimitation plans, advocating for considering all states' views. Joining Tamil Nadu in opposition, he urges equitable representation, especially for states effectively implementing population control. He stresses preserving democracy and federalism amid the central move.

  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticized the central government's expedited plans for parliamentary constituency delimitation, describing the move as 'unilateral' and 'hasty.'

Vijayan announced his support for the conference organized by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, intended to unify opposition against the central government's actions. The conference is set to take place on March 22 in Chennai, signaling a regional pushback against the BJP-led central policies.

Vijayan underscored the need for the central government to consider input from all states, particularly those that have effectively implemented population control measures. He called out the potential for reduced representation in Parliament and urged the Centre to maintain democratic and federal principles.

