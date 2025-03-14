Anti-Russian Activist's Murder Sparks Tensions in Odesa

Demian Hanul, a prominent anti-Russian campaigner, was fatally shot on Friday in Ukraine's strategic port city of Odesa. Authorities have not ruled out Russian involvement, citing the incident as a planned assassination.

Hanul, aged 31, gained prominence as a blogger and revolutionary during the 2014 protests against Ukraine's former pro-Russian leader. He was also associated with the far-right Right Sector group. The national police labeled the killing a premeditated and ordered murder via Telegram.

The Security Service detained a 46-year-old military deserter suspect, with motives being explored, including a link to Russia. A video on local Telegram appears to show the shooting, yet its authenticity remains unverified.

