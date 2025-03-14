Left Menu

Anti-Russian Activist's Murder Sparks Tensions in Odesa

Demian Hanul, a well-known anti-Russian activist in Ukraine, was shot dead in Odesa, with authorities not excluding Russian involvement. Hanul, involved in the 2014 Maidan revolution, previously requested police protection. A military deserter has been detained as a suspect, as investigations into the crime's motives continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:58 IST
Anti-Russian Activist's Murder Sparks Tensions in Odesa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Demian Hanul, a prominent anti-Russian campaigner, was fatally shot on Friday in Ukraine's strategic port city of Odesa. Authorities have not ruled out Russian involvement, citing the incident as a planned assassination.

Hanul, aged 31, gained prominence as a blogger and revolutionary during the 2014 protests against Ukraine's former pro-Russian leader. He was also associated with the far-right Right Sector group. The national police labeled the killing a premeditated and ordered murder via Telegram.

The Security Service detained a 46-year-old military deserter suspect, with motives being explored, including a link to Russia. A video on local Telegram appears to show the shooting, yet its authenticity remains unverified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025