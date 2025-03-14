Anti-Russian Activist's Murder Sparks Tensions in Odesa
Demian Hanul, a well-known anti-Russian activist in Ukraine, was shot dead in Odesa, with authorities not excluding Russian involvement. Hanul, involved in the 2014 Maidan revolution, previously requested police protection. A military deserter has been detained as a suspect, as investigations into the crime's motives continue.
Demian Hanul, a prominent anti-Russian campaigner, was fatally shot on Friday in Ukraine's strategic port city of Odesa. Authorities have not ruled out Russian involvement, citing the incident as a planned assassination.
Hanul, aged 31, gained prominence as a blogger and revolutionary during the 2014 protests against Ukraine's former pro-Russian leader. He was also associated with the far-right Right Sector group. The national police labeled the killing a premeditated and ordered murder via Telegram.
The Security Service detained a 46-year-old military deserter suspect, with motives being explored, including a link to Russia. A video on local Telegram appears to show the shooting, yet its authenticity remains unverified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odesa
- Demian Hanul
- anti-Russian
- activist
- murder
- Ukraine
- Russia
- involvement
- Right Sector
- investigation
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Russian Tourists in Philippine Diving Misadventure
Diplomatic Thaw: Russia and US Work Towards Renewed Relations
Restoring Diplomatic Balance: A New Hope for U.S.-Russia Ties
Zelenskyy Meets Trump: A Pivotal Moment for Ukraine's Security
Trump-Zelenskiy Minerals Pact Hints at Shifting U.S.-Ukraine Relations