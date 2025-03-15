Controversy Over U.S. Aid Withdrawal Sparks Global Debate
The Trump administration's plan to withdraw U.S. aid from Lebanon and the Rohingya community has sparked concerns about humanitarian impacts. An email from USAID's acting deputy administrator Peter Marocco suggested these cuts, questioning the necessity of aid programs and urging recipients to show gratitude for past support.
The Trump administration's controversial decision to phase out U.S. aid to Lebanon and the Rohingya population has drawn significant criticism from global humanitarian experts. According to an email obtained by Reuters, USAID's acting deputy administrator Peter Marocco emphasized the need for beneficiary countries to acknowledge U.S. assistance.
The email tasked Tim Meisburger, head of USAID's humanitarian affairs bureau, to propose strategies for reducing aid dependency, highlighting a lack of obligation from the U.S. to continue support. This move comes amidst a broader push by the administration to realign foreign aid priorities under Trump's 'America First' policy.
Despite Rubio's waivers exempting emergency food and medical aid from cuts, rumors persist regarding the extent of the aid reduction. The aid cuts target crucial programs in Lebanon, a region grappling with severe economic and political instability, and the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, already facing food ration reductions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
