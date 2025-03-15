Guterres Urges Action Against Anti-Muslim Bigotry and Online Hate Speech

In a recent statement, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed significant concern over the growing trend of anti-Muslim bigotry across the globe, emphasizing the necessity for action from online tech platforms to mitigate hate speech and harassment.

This pronouncement emerges ahead of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and amid a backdrop of increasing Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiment, and antisemitism. These issues have gained heightened attention following the military operations in Gaza subsequent to the October 7, 2023, Palestinian Hamas attacks.

Guterres highlighted various manifestations of this rising bigotry, including racial profiling, discriminatory policies, and violence against Muslim individuals and places of worship. Human rights groups have noted increasing hate incidents in countries such as the UK, US, and India as they call for broader efforts to tackle discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)