South Korea on U.S. Sensitive List Amid Nuclear Tensions
The U.S. Department of Energy has categorized South Korea as a 'sensitive' country, amid tensions over nuclear proliferation concerns. The designation may affect U.S.-ROK cooperation in science and technology. South Korea's government is actively engaging in dialogue with the U.S. to mitigate any potential impact.
The U.S. Department of Energy has officially classified South Korea as a 'sensitive' country, a move that surfaces amid potential nuclear developments in Seoul. The classification, effective mid-April, follows President Biden's administration's earlier inclusion of South Korea on the Sensitive and Other Designated Countries List.
According to the Department, this categorization does not impose new restrictions on bilateral collaboration in the realms of science and technology. Despite the potentially serious label, the South Korean government is focused on preventing negative ramifications for its cooperative efforts with Washington.
The Energy Department underscores that currently, no new limitations exist on collaboration with South Korea. Meanwhile, Seoul is pursuing diplomatic negotiations to ensure energy and scientific ties remain unaffected, despite underlying concerns about a nuclear arms race in the region.
