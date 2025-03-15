Amit Shah Inaugurates Revamped Police Academy in Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of the renovated police academy in Golaghat district, Assam. The academy features a modern building with smart classrooms and advanced facilities. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,024 crore in total with residential infrastructure planned for the next phase.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of the newly revamped police academy at Dergaon, in Assam's Golaghat district, on Saturday.
The inauguration marked a significant development in the region's law enforcement training facilities. Spread over 340 acres, the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy boasts smart classrooms, weapons simulators, and a modern parade ground. The first phase alone, costing Rs 167.4 crore, encapsulates these advanced amenities aimed at elevating the quality of police training.
An estimated total cost of Rs 1,024 crore, the academy's second phase will include housing for officers, personnel, and trainees, reinforcing Assam's commitment to nurturing competent law enforcement professionals.
