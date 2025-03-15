Left Menu

Sub-Inspector Suspended for Drinking on Duty During Holi

A sub-inspector in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended for drinking on duty during Holi. Superintendent Omveer Singh confirmed that Vinay Singh was found negligent and indifferent to his duties, leading to disciplinary action. Singh's actions compromised his responsibility to maintain peace during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:34 IST
Sub-Inspector Suspended for Drinking on Duty During Holi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has been suspended following allegations of drinking on duty during Holi, according to police officials.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh announced that Sub-Inspector Vinay Singh, stationed at Police Lines in the district headquarters, faced suspension when found consuming alcohol while on duty on Friday. Singh was tasked with ensuring law and order during the Holi festival.

The SP remarked that Vinay Singh's negligence, indifference, and indiscipline exhibited a serious breach of duty during a crucial time for maintaining public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025