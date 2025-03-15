Sub-Inspector Suspended for Drinking on Duty During Holi
A sub-inspector in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended for drinking on duty during Holi. Superintendent Omveer Singh confirmed that Vinay Singh was found negligent and indifferent to his duties, leading to disciplinary action. Singh's actions compromised his responsibility to maintain peace during the festival.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A sub-inspector in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has been suspended following allegations of drinking on duty during Holi, according to police officials.
Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh announced that Sub-Inspector Vinay Singh, stationed at Police Lines in the district headquarters, faced suspension when found consuming alcohol while on duty on Friday. Singh was tasked with ensuring law and order during the Holi festival.
The SP remarked that Vinay Singh's negligence, indifference, and indiscipline exhibited a serious breach of duty during a crucial time for maintaining public peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sub-inspector
- suspension
- alcohol
- duty
- Holi
- Ballia
- police
- negligence
- discipline
- law and order
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palghar Police Emerge as Best in Maharashtra for Governance Excellence
Swift Justice: Pune Police Nab Rape Accused with Community's Aid
Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Terror Assets to Dismantle Hizbul Mujahideen Funding
Celebrating Love in 'Inn Galiyon Mein': A Holi Release
Strict action should be taken against Delhi's police stations, sub-divisions which consistently perform poorly, says Home Minister Amit Shah.