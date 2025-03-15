Sub-Inspector Suspended for Drinking on Duty During Holi

A sub-inspector in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has been suspended following allegations of drinking on duty during Holi, according to police officials.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh announced that Sub-Inspector Vinay Singh, stationed at Police Lines in the district headquarters, faced suspension when found consuming alcohol while on duty on Friday. Singh was tasked with ensuring law and order during the Holi festival.

The SP remarked that Vinay Singh's negligence, indifference, and indiscipline exhibited a serious breach of duty during a crucial time for maintaining public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)