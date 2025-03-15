Rajasthan Police Boycott Holi for Promotion Demands

Police personnel in several Rajasthan districts boycotted Holi celebrations on Saturday to highlight demands for promotions and salary discrepancy resolutions. The officers traditionally enjoy festivities on Dhulandi, but this year, police lines in major cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur remained deserted.

High-profile figures, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, have come forward in support of the police. They have urged current Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to promptly address these longstanding demands to ensure harmonious relations within the police force.

The officers' main demands are timely Departmental Promotion Committees meetings and increased allowances. In some districts like Kota and Bharatpur, celebrations continued with fewer participants, attempting to maintain the spirit of Holi despite underlying tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)