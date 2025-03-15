Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Boycott Holi for Promotion Demands

Rajasthan police personnel boycotted the traditional Holi celebrations to draw attention to demands for promotions and resolving salary discrepancies. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena supported the police's cause, urging Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to address the policemen's longstanding grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:47 IST
Rajasthan Police Boycott Holi for Promotion Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police personnel in several Rajasthan districts boycotted Holi celebrations on Saturday to highlight demands for promotions and salary discrepancy resolutions. The officers traditionally enjoy festivities on Dhulandi, but this year, police lines in major cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur remained deserted.

High-profile figures, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, have come forward in support of the police. They have urged current Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to promptly address these longstanding demands to ensure harmonious relations within the police force.

The officers' main demands are timely Departmental Promotion Committees meetings and increased allowances. In some districts like Kota and Bharatpur, celebrations continued with fewer participants, attempting to maintain the spirit of Holi despite underlying tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025