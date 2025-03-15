Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Cracks Down on Illegal Land Occupation in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh has instructed officials to take decisive action against illegal land occupation, ensuring justice for the poor. During a 'janata darshan' in Gorakhpur, he addressed public grievances and promised swift legal actions against encroachers and support for those in need.

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate action to recover land illegally occupied by encroachers, primarily targeting those that belong to the underprivileged.

During a 'janata darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, Adityanath addressed nearly 200 public grievances, reinforcing his administration's commitment to justice.

The Chief Minister stressed transparency within the police and revenue departments, calling for fair and sensitive handling of all cases, while promising government support for those seeking financial aid for treatments.

