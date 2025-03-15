Left Menu

J&K Reservation Policy in Limbo as Cabinet Review Continues

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced in the legislative assembly that no deadline has been set for a cabinet sub-committee to address grievances regarding the reservation policy. The committee, established last year, faces criticism over the expansion of reserved categories, with objections arising as quotas reach 70%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:16 IST
J&K Reservation Policy in Limbo as Cabinet Review Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has not set a deadline for the cabinet sub-committee tasked with reviewing grievances regarding the Union Territory's reservation policy. This information was shared with the legislative assembly by Sakeena Itoo, the minister in charge of social welfare.

Formed in December last year, the three-member sub-committee led by Itoo, and including ministers Satish Sharma and Javed Rana, aims to assess the impact of expanding reservation quotas, which have now reached 70% in the region. The committee is expected to present its findings to the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The reservation policy has become contentious following the Central government's decision to increase the number of communities in the reserved category. Concerns have arisen over its implications, as many villagers across Jammu and Kashmir benefit from assorted reservation categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025