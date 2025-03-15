J&K Reservation Policy in Limbo as Cabinet Review Continues

The Jammu and Kashmir government has not set a deadline for the cabinet sub-committee tasked with reviewing grievances regarding the Union Territory's reservation policy. This information was shared with the legislative assembly by Sakeena Itoo, the minister in charge of social welfare.

Formed in December last year, the three-member sub-committee led by Itoo, and including ministers Satish Sharma and Javed Rana, aims to assess the impact of expanding reservation quotas, which have now reached 70% in the region. The committee is expected to present its findings to the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The reservation policy has become contentious following the Central government's decision to increase the number of communities in the reserved category. Concerns have arisen over its implications, as many villagers across Jammu and Kashmir benefit from assorted reservation categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)