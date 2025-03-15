Left Menu

Key Ration Supplier to Maoists Arrested in Chhattisgarh

Two individuals, including a key ration supplier, were arrested in Chhattisgarh for aiding Maoist formations. The duo was involved in logistics and security breaches, supporting outlawed activities. Their actions included ration supply, reconnaissance, and IED installations. A related case involves a firing incident at a security camp.

A critical supplier linked to major Maoist formations, along with another suspected Naxalite, has been apprehended in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to police reports.

The suspects, Muchaki Suresh, aged 28, and Punem Hidma, 25, were captured near Kunded village's forest on Thursday amid a search operation conducted by the CRPF's 165th battalion alongside the district force.

Suresh was identified as the provider of essential supplies to the PLGA and Telangana state Maoists, revealed a police statement. They were also implicated in security force reconnaissance, planting IEDs, and sabotage activities, with previous charges related to an attack on a security camp.

