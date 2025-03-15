Temple Festivities Spark Political Controversy in Kollam

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is under the spotlight following the alleged display of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) flags at a recent temple festival in Kollam district. TDB president P S Prasanth announced a vigilance probe into the incident, emphasizing the prohibition of political activities in temple premises.

The controversy arose during a festival at Kadakkal temple when Left party symbols and names were showcased in a video backdrop amid a performance glorifying former CPI(M) member Pushpan. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the ruling party, accusing them of attempting to create space for the BJP in Kerala.

Prasanth stated that the Board had released a circular that strictly forbids political flags or symbols inside temples. A remedial notice has been issued to the temple's management committee, with follow-up actions pending the probe's outcome. The Board maintains a firm stance against temples being platforms for political activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)