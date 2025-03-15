Left Menu

Reservation Policy and Stark Regional Disparities: A Kashmiri Perspective

In Jammu and Kashmir, concerns mount over the regional imbalance in reservation certificate issuances, favoring Jammu. Despite no fixed deadline for a review by a Cabinet sub-committee, criticism emerges over vast disparities. The lack of a timeline for reporting further exacerbates tensions among communities impacted by reservation rules.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has yet to establish a deadline for the three-member Cabinet sub-committee formed to review the contentious reservation policy in the Union Territory, as discussed in the assembly. Concerns about regional disparities in issuing reservation certificates were brought to light by People's Conference MLA, Sajad Gani Lone.

Lone criticized the imbalances, noting that the Jammu region overwhelmingly dominates certificate issuances compared to Kashmir, across various categories. Data shows Jammu issued a vast majority of Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates since the beginning of April 2023.

The reservation issue has sparked widespread criticism, particularly regarding the Centre's move to increase reserved quotas. Lone condemned the status quo, suggesting that the reservation policy unfairly disadvantages the Kashmiri-speaking population and violates principles of merit. The call for an equitable system continues to grow louder as the region grapples with these challenges.

