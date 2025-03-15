Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Airstrike in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in northern Beit Lahiya town, Gaza, resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including local journalists, the Gaza health ministry reported on Saturday. The attack occurred amid ongoing ceasefire talks between Hamas leaders and mediators in Cairo.

The airstrike targeted a vehicle on a mission for Al-Khair Foundation, accompanied by journalists and photographers. According to Palestinian media, at least three journalists were killed. The Israeli military described the individuals targeted as 'terrorists' involved in drone operations.

This incident highlights tensions surrounding the January ceasefire agreement, with Palestinian health officials citing continued fatalities due to Israeli actions. Hamas criticized Israel for not honoring the ceasefire deal, blaming stagnation on Prime Minister Netanyahu, and urging mediation efforts.

