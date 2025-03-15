Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Airstrike in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's Beit Lahiya town killed at least nine Palestinians, including journalists. The incident undermines a fragile ceasefire as Hamas negotiations with mediators in Cairo continue. The strike also amplifies tensions as earlier ceasefire agreements face challenges, with many Palestinians reportedly killed since January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike in northern Beit Lahiya town, Gaza, resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including local journalists, the Gaza health ministry reported on Saturday. The attack occurred amid ongoing ceasefire talks between Hamas leaders and mediators in Cairo.

The airstrike targeted a vehicle on a mission for Al-Khair Foundation, accompanied by journalists and photographers. According to Palestinian media, at least three journalists were killed. The Israeli military described the individuals targeted as 'terrorists' involved in drone operations.

This incident highlights tensions surrounding the January ceasefire agreement, with Palestinian health officials citing continued fatalities due to Israeli actions. Hamas criticized Israel for not honoring the ceasefire deal, blaming stagnation on Prime Minister Netanyahu, and urging mediation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

